Which Rams player has been the most pleasant “surprise” in 2021?

The LA Rams could lock up the NFC West division this weekend with a win over the Baltimore Ravens and a Cardinals loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It was clear that Sean McVay’s mission was “Super Bowl or bust” when the team traded for Matthew Stafford in January, a move that was far from the end of his and Les Snead’s mission to have the most star-studded roster in the league.

In the months since, the Rams have also added Odell Beckham, Jr. and Von Miller, but they’ve yet to have near the impact of some LA players who were here at the start of the season and in training camp; perhaps the one exception there being Sony Michel, who was added just before the season in a move that’s probably more “low key” than it appears now that Michel has taken over the backfield.

He’s not the only player to get more credit today than he was getting a few months ago.

The Rams have also gotten major help from defensive tackle Greg Gaines, center Brian Allen, rookie third round linebacker Ernest Jones (though he just landed on IR), and Pro Bowl kicker Matt Gay.

Which of these players would you say has been the most “pleasant surprise” for the Rams this year?