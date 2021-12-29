Rams News: ESPN Ranks LA’s lineman best in the NFL

Against the Minnesota Vikings the Los Angeles Rams gave up only 66 yards rushing and it was the sixth game in which the Rams defense allowed no more than 70 rushing yards. Aaron Donald is leading one of the best defensive fronts in the National Football League this season and according to ESPN, when it comes to winning against run blocking, the Rams are the best.

To no ones surprise, Donald ranks first in DT pass rush win rate with 28% which is a big leap from the rest of the group which starts with the Philadelphia Eagles Javon Hargrave at 19%.

As probably a surprise to some, is the list of DT run stop win rate in which the Rams post two players in the top ten. Greg Gaines and A’shawn Robinson check in at fifth and tenth respectively.

As a unit, the Rams defensive line ranks first in pass rush win rate with 52% and ranks first in run stop win rate with 35%.

On the offensive side of the ball, the big men have been impressive as well. As a unit, they rank first in pass block win rate with 69% and sixth in run block win rate.

Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein take the third and fourth spot respectively on the top ten list of OT pass block win rate what 94% and 93%. Center Brian Allen ranks tenth best in the league at C run block win rate.

Now that the Rams have secured their spot in the playoffs, the front units will be needed down the stretch to finish strong and play big in the post season tournament.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

First Look: Rams wrap up regular season road schedule taking on Ravens in Baltimore (Rams.com)

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17 (Rams.com)

3rd-seeded LA Rams need help from former opponents now (RamblinFan)

Rams activate Joe Noteboom from COVID-19 reserve (RamsWire)

2021 NFL pass-rushing, run-stopping, blocking leaderboard: Win rate rankings (ESPN)

NFL community mourns passing of legendary Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster John Madden (NFL.com)

Jaguars request interviews with six coordinators for head-coaching position (NFL.com)

John Madden dies at 85: Five things you probably didn’t know about the Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster (CBSsports)

Indianapolis Colts put unvaccinated starting QB Carson Wentz on reserve/COVID-19 list (ESPN)