Rams place Darrell Henderson on IR, possible Cam Akers return in Week 17

The LA Rams are placing running back Darrell Henderson on IR, according to head coach Sean McVay. Henderson suffered a knee injury on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings on his lone carry of the game and was scheduled for an MRI on Monday. That has led to Henderson landing on injured reserve with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

McVay also said that the team could keep Cam Akers active this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, marking his 2021 season debut and his first appearance with the Rams at all this year — training camp, preseason included — having been out since tearing his Achilles in late July. Akers, a second round pick in 2020 and the team’s starter by the end of last season, was designated for return from IR and then placed on the 53-man roster last week. He could now play against the Ravens and be ready to help the Rams with a potential playoff run, even if Sony Michel remains the number one.

Henderson’s season could be over.