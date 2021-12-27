Rams-Ravens: NFL moves 1st place LA into early timeslot for Week 17

The LA Rams moved into first place in the NFC West on Sunday, and then the NFL turned around and moved the Rams’ next game into the 10 AM slot next Sunday. The Rams head to Baltimore to face the Ravens in Week 17 but instead of playing at 1:25 PM PT, the game has been moved up to 10 AM PT.

So it will be an early east coast road trip for the Los Angeles Rams as they prepare for their “17th game” of the season.

The 11-4 Rams are playing their sixteenth game of the season next week but when the NFL added a seventeenth game to the schedule, that meant that they had to come up with a “fair formula” for who everyone would play. In this case, every NFC West team has a 17th game against one of the AFC North teams and now it is LA’s turn to pay the piper (Roger Goodell) when they head northeast on Sunday to face the Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley or Josh Johnson-led Ravens.

If you are flying with them then make note: It’s a morning game now.

The LA Rams are 4-0 this season when playing in the 10 AM slot on the road, including Sunday at Minnesota.