Darrell Henderson suffers knee sprain on lone carry vs Vikings

It’s been an interesting December for Rams running backs. Sony Michel’s four-game run as the team’s starter has resulted in 422 rushing yards by the former Patriots first round pick. Jake Funk returned from injured reserve and Cam Akers was added to the 53-man roster six months after tearing his Achilles. And Darrell Henderson, the team’s starter for most of the last two seasons, has found himself in a number two role after injuries and a stint on the COVID-19 list paved the way for Michel to take over.

Henderson had just one carry during Sunday’s 30-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings and he gained 17 yards on the play, but the third-year running back suffered a knee sprain and will need an MRI on Monday according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr., who was ruled out today, is believed to have suffered a knee sprain, source said. The hope is it’s minor, but he’ll have an MRI on Monday that will tell the full story. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

Henderson had six carries for 23 yards last week against the Seattle Seahawks, as well as two catches for four yards. He has 148 carries and 671 yards, plus 29 catches for 176 yards with a total of eight touchdowns—all career-highs—on the season.