Rams-Vikings: INSTANT REACTION!

The Los Angeles Rams are 11-4 and while Matthew Stafford made a few more horrible decisions in Sunday’s 30-23 win over the Vikings, I won’t buy for a second that the Rams would be 11-4 with “the other guy” right now. Nobody other than Stafford needs to defend Stafford’s mistakes, but his interceptions get far too much play as compared to the credit he deserves for what happens the rest of the time.

Not only getting credit for his outstanding throws and decisions that get unnoticed, but also for the other six days of the week as the Rams attempt to hold the team together during one of the most tumultuous seasons in league history.

The Rams are 11-4, in first place in the NFC West, and for the fourth time in five years with Sean McVay headed to the postseason. Except that with Matthew Stafford at quarterback, plus an Offensive Player of the Year frontrunner at wide receiver and a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Aaron Donald who is somehow underrated at this stage of his career, LA is a serious contender to return to SoFi Stadium in February as the home team.

In this week’s Instant Reaction podcast, I recap Sunday’s action and tie that into the past (Cooper Kupp makes history) and the future (But do the Rams have enough weapons around him?)

