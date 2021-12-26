Rams-Vikings: Second half game thread

The LA Rams defense has held the Minnesota Vikings to three points in the first half, with Travin Howard picking off Kirk Cousins out of the end zone to preserve a Rams lead. LA is up 13-3 at halftime, as Sony Michel has scored the game’s only touchdown.

Matt Gay is two-of-two on field goals, confirming himself as a Pro Bowl kicker.

But the play of Matthew Stafford is again uneven; Stafford’s ugly interception to linebacker Anthony Barr helped Minnesota get their only points of the first half. A solid tackle by Taylor Rapp of Adam Thielen on third down kept the Vikings from getting into the end zone.

It hasn’t been a quiet day for Cooper Kupp either. The future all-pro has six catches for 51 yards, complementing Michel’s 67 yards on the ground with a 6.1 YPC average. Stafford is 15-of-25 for 120 yards against his former NFC North rivals.

