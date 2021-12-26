 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rams starting David Edwards at left tackle vs. Minnesota Vikings

LA is having to shuffle the deck chairs with its offensive line this week

By Kenneth Arthur
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The LA Rams are low on left tackles on Sunday, having placed Andrew Whitworth on the COVID-19 reserve list on Christmas, so David Edwards will be making his first start at the position on Sunday morning against the Minnesota Vikings. This is the second game that Whitworth will miss in 2021, after having missed seven games in 2020 with a torn MCL.

Prior to 2020, Whitworth had only missed three games—two for injury—in his previous 11 seasons. He is the NCAA all-time leader in snaps played and he carries a similar title in the NFL.

The 24-year-old Edwards was a fifth round pick out of Wisconsin in 2019. He has appeared in every game for the Rams since and has started 14 games at left guard this season. LA will be starting Coleman Shelton at left guard to replace Edwards. Shelton made his first career start two weeks ago against the Cardinals when the team was without center Brian Allen.

