Rams starting David Edwards at left tackle vs. Minnesota Vikings

The LA Rams are low on left tackles on Sunday, having placed Andrew Whitworth on the COVID-19 reserve list on Christmas, so David Edwards will be making his first start at the position on Sunday morning against the Minnesota Vikings. This is the second game that Whitworth will miss in 2021, after having missed seven games in 2020 with a torn MCL.

Prior to 2020, Whitworth had only missed three games—two for injury—in his previous 11 seasons. He is the NCAA all-time leader in snaps played and he carries a similar title in the NFL.

For the first time since signing Andrew Whitworth in 2017, neither he nor his apprentice Joe Noteboom are available for the Rams.



So David Edwards bumps out to make first start at LT. Coleman Shelton will make first start at LG.



Allen (C), Corbett (RG), Havenstein (RT) intact. — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) December 26, 2021

The 24-year-old Edwards was a fifth round pick out of Wisconsin in 2019. He has appeared in every game for the Rams since and has started 14 games at left guard this season. LA will be starting Coleman Shelton at left guard to replace Edwards. Shelton made his first career start two weeks ago against the Cardinals when the team was without center Brian Allen.