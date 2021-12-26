The window is wide open for the Los Angeles Rams (10-4) to take the lead in the NFC West. The Rams play the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) and if they come away with the win they also come away as the leaders of their division after the Arizona Cardinals loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Watch the game: Rams vs Vikings Live on Fox 10am PST

Sean McVay has gotten his team on track after a slump in November and may have the Rams heating up at the right time of the season. Los Angeles has won the last three consecutive games including two of their division rivals in the Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks.

McVay has secured his fifth consecutive winning record, and is in a position to win his third division title, and his fourth ticket to the post season since becoming the head coach of the Rams in 2017. He’s gotten the opportunity to do all of this with the Rams in large part due to his work bringing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a level that now makes for a challenge against the coach in this late season battle. McVay was the offensive coordinator for Cousins and the Washington Football Team from 2014-2016 and in 2016 had Cousins ranked 3rd in completions and yards.

Now Cousins along with second year receiver Justin Jefferson will match up against the Rams defense with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey poised to put a lid on their attack. Donald has been getting home with three sacks against Arizona and another on Russell Wilson Against Seattle. Ramsey is coming off of a solid performance holding DK Metcalf to under 55 yards and zero touchdowns.

