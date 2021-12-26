Rams News: 3 key players to watch in LA vs Minnesota

The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) will take the lead in the NFC West over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 if they win against the Minnesota Vikings (7-7). The Covid-19 conditions has added another level of unpredictability with all games but especially a game like this one this late in the season. Andrew Whitworth for the Rams and Dalvin Cook for the Vikings are two of the biggest names that will be inactive. Of the players that are projected to play, here are the key players to watch.

MATTHEW STAFFORD

Stafford has proven that he does belong among the elite group of quarterbacks ranking this season second in touchdowns (35) and third in total passing yards (4,142). And he’s shown that after a rough three game stretch in November, he’s been able to rebound, avoid interceptions, and keep his offense on track. He’ll be needed against the Vikings and since Minnesota is ranked 29th against the pass, he’ll be in position to take advantage of their weakness through the air.

COOPER KUPP

Kupp is first in total yards (1,625) the Vikings Justin Jefferson ranks second (1,335). Kupp has been unquestionably the key to the Rams success on offense and he should be called upon again for at least 10 receptions and if he can get two scores like he did against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams will be in a great position to win the game.

JALEN RAMSEY

Ramsey should be tasked with covering Jefferson. Against the Seahawks, Ramsey did play outside and man up on DK Metcalf and in the end played a major part in limiting him to less than 55 yards and no scores. With Adam Thielen questionable and Cook inactive, Jefferson will most likely be the primary focus of the offense.

