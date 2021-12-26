Rams vs. Vikings: How to watch, streaming, game time, and betting odds

Three games left in the regular seasons and, at 10-4, the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday’s tilt against the Minnesota Vikings. While punching their ticket to the NFC post-season would be great, strengthening their claim to the NFC West crown would be even better, likely requiring Los Angeles to pull off a late season hattrick.

Coming away from U.S. Bank Stadium with the dub on Sunday, won’t come easy, however. Even with Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook expected to miss the weekend’s game, the Rams will be without a few stars of their own, most notably left tackle Andrew Whitworth. Los Angeles won the last match-up between these two clubs 38-31, Rams head coach Sean McVay hopes his team is able to recreate that 2018 magic in more ways than one.

Here’s how to follow the game.

Los Angeles Rams (10-4) @ Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

Date: Sunday, December 26th, 2021

Kickoff: 10 a.m. PT

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Los Angeles Rams official radio broadcast can be heard on ESPN LA (710 AM), 93.1 JACK FM, Tu Liga Radio (1330 AM).

National broadcast: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Lindsay Czarniak (sideline reporter).

Live streaming: Watch live with Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV (try it for free!), Rams official app, or with Yahoo! Sports app (check local listings for availability).

Odds

Line: Los Angeles -3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Total: O/U 49

For more betting information, please visit DK Nation.