The Los Angeles Rams placed another key starter on the COVID-19 list on Saturday, as Andrew Whitworth’s status is now in doubt for Week 16’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The 40-year-old left tackle has been the measure of consistency and health throughout his college and pro career, but missed seven games in 2020 and is in danger of missing his second game of 2021, albeit because of these unusual times that we live in.

Also unusual is the remarkable recovery for running back Cam Akers, who was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Akers suffered a torn Achilles just before training camp, an injury that is almost always season-ending if it happens in August or later.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter points out, Akers’ placement on the 53-man roster is not necessarily an indication that he will be playing any time soon. By being on the roster for the last three games, Akers will receive pension credit this year. It does seem more and more likely that Akers will return in the postseason, assuming the Rams make it there—which they can clinch on Sunday.