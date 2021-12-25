Christmas Day Week 16 NFL Games thread

The LA Rams do not have to play on Christmas, but two of their key conference counterparts do.

The Green Bay Packers are in first place in the NFC and hosting the Cleveland Browns at 1:30. A win by the Browns gives LA an opportunity to keep hope alive for the top seed in the conference. That’s especially true if the Arizona Cardinals also take an L.

The Cardinals are hosting the Indianapolis Colts at 5:15 PM on the NFL Network. A win by the Colts would not only be featured on Hard Knocks; it’ll be featured on Sean McVay’s inspiration and vision board too.

Talk about these two games right here!