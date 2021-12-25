Rams News: How the featured Christmas Day double header affects Los Angeles

After a Los Angeles Rams win over the Seattle Seahawks and an Arizona Cardinals loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 15, the top teams in the NFC West both have ten wins. The Cardinals still lead the division based on the superior division record. However, the Los Angeles Rams could take the division lead in Week 16 if they win and the Cardinals lose. The Rams are also in a better position after three consecutive wins to compete for the number one seed in the NFC which currently belongs to the Green Bay Packers with 11 wins. Here’s a look at both Christmas Day featured games that feature the Packers and the Cardinals.

ARIZONA CARDINALS VS INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

The Colts are 8-6 and have won five of their last six games with their last loss coming in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are the top ranked team in terms of takeaways (+14) and are the second best team in total rush yards per game with 127 led by Jonathan Taylor. The Cardinals have lost their last two games including last week against the 2-11-1 Detroit Lions.

GREEN BAY PACKERS VS CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Browns are 7-7 and are coming off of a two point loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Baker Mayfield has been activated off of the Covid-19 reserve list and is projected to play. The Green Bay Packers have won their last three in a row including last weeks narrow win against the Baltimore Ravens. Aaron Rodgers currently has the top passer rating in the game (110.4) and continues to make his case for MVP after claiming his tenth Pro Bowl designation.

Merry Christmas everyone!

