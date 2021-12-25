A 10-point win that all but eliminated the division rival Seattle Seahawks from playoff contention and quite possibly ended the Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson partnership was not enough to raise the spirits of some Los Angeles Rams fans. In fact, it was quite the opposite. Whether it was the slow start or the inability to dismantle a team with a losing record, a large number of supporters are still concerned.

According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts polling, only 79 percent of Rams fans feel like the team is on the correct trajectory. To be perfectly honest, I was surprised when I saw the percentage of fans confident in the current path of the team dropped had 12 percent after a victory, especially after polling at 90 percent following the Rams’ win against the Arizona Cardinals. Considering everything the Rams have gone through with the COVID-19 outbreak, limited practices, and multiple starters missing recent games, somehow the victory over Seattle still was not enough to raise the spirits of some supporters.

Moment of silence for the Seattle Seahawks bandwagon



2012-2021



It was a nice run, gone but never forgotten



pic.twitter.com/DOu04jmiid — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) December 22, 2021

The run game looked good, if not great at times. The defense was dominant, except for one drive. Cooper Kupp continued to ball out. The Pro Bowl wide receiver has gone over 150 yards receiving more times than he has been under 90 yards through the air this season!

LA also seems to be getting healthy at the right time of year. Players are being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and Cam Akers has been designated to return from injured reserve, signaling he will likely be available for a playoff run!

Cam Akers back at practice. pic.twitter.com/jH52HXQEFm — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) December 24, 2021

Up next is the Minnesota Vikings, who have already confirmed that star running back Dalvin Cook will miss the game due to testing positive for COVID-19. His unfortunate absence is boon for Los Angeles, who enters the game as 3.5-point road favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

If LA is successful and the Indianapolis Colts can knock off the Arizona Cardinals, it will be a Merry Christmas indeed, with the Rams taking sole possession of first place in the NFC West!

