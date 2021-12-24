Random Ramsdom: Which Rams are future Pro Bowl nominees?

The Los Angeles Rams (10-4) will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday. The Rams will be bringing with them four players voted to this year’s Pro Bowl roster, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp, and Matt Gay. While this isn’t the first Pro Bowl for Donald or Ramsey, it is the first for Kupp and Gay. Which rookie or second year players on the Rams current roster has a good chance of a first Pro Bowl nod in their future? Here’s three candidates.

VAN JEFFERSON

Jefferson has 43 receptions for 702 yards and six touchdowns in his second season in the National Football League. Positioned as the number three receiver behind Kupp and Woods for the first half of the season and now working alongside Odell Beckham Jr, Jefferson has managed to have a big impact in a number of games. Jefferson caught Matthew Stafford’s first touchdown as a Ram in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears and in total has three touchdowns of over 50 yards this year.

ERNEST JONES

Jones led the team in tackles in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks with 11. Having only taken the starting role in Week 8, Jones has 59 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack. Jones is only a rookie so there is much more to see before officially naming him a Pro Bowl level player but given that he is in his rookie season and showing an impressive rate of progression, a Pro Bowl nod could be in his future.

CAM AKERS

After suffering an achillies injury in the preseason Akers has been officially designated to return and could possibly be back in action in the next few weeks or in the post season. With that, it’s too early to say what he could look like in a limited showing of his second season, but based on his rookie year, it seems likely that if he stays healthy, he has the talent to realistically chase Pro Bowl recognition. In his rookie season, Akers had 625 yards and two touchdowns in five regular season games as a starter but also had two touchdowns in the post season.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers off non-football injury list; team won’t rush return (ESPN)

Matt Gay on first Pro Bowl selection: “It’s just an honor to receive this” (Rams.com)

Rams activate three more players from COVID-19 reserve (RamsWire)

Has LA Rams HC Sean McVay learned the value of running the ball? (RamblinFan)

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Titans’ win over 49ers on Thursday night (NFL.com)

Cowboys clinch first playoff berth since 2018 following 49ers’ loss to Titans (NFL.com)

Seattle Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett activated from COVID-19 list after 1-game absence (ESPN)

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson misses practice again; Tyler Huntley could start at Bengals in Week 16 (CBSsports)