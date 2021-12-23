49ers-Titans Thursday Night game thread

Thursday Night Football is actually delivering a game of not only playoff significance, but NFC West significance as well tonight. The 8-6 San Francisco 49ers are on the road to face the 9-5 Tennessee Titans.

The Titans have lost three of their last four games, only coming out victorious against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team is just not the same without Derrick Henry, only a fool could misunderstand his value to an offense.

The 49ers have rebounded from a 2-4 start to win six of their last eight and they are 5-2 on the road this season.

