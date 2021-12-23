Rams vs Vikings: Final score predictions in Stafford-Kupp vs. Cousins-Jefferson

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Minnesota Vikings on the road for Week 16. Sean McVay and the Rams are 10-4 coming off a three-game win streak that started with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and then the Arizona Cardinals, followed by a Week 15 Tuesday night win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Vikings are 7-7 after winning two straight against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears.

The Rams are 3-point favorites to win against the Vikings per DraftKings Sportsbook. Will they cover the spread and what will the final score be?

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have been on a roll for Los Angeles and have their offense ranked fifth in scoring while averaging 27.6 points per game. Kupp, named to his first Pro Bowl of his career, continues to lead the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, with 122 catches, 1,625 yards, and 14 touchdowns. He’s had four touchdowns within the last three games to help put the Rams back in the division race with the Cardinals.

Stafford ranks second in touchdowns with 35 and third in total pass yards with 4,142. LA has also found balance with their run game recently being led by Sony Michel who has 292 yards rushing over the last three games with an average of 4.7 yards per carry.

The Vikings defense is ranked 23rd in points allowed with an average of 24.4 points allowed per game. They’re ranked 29th against the pass which is not great for them considering that the Rams pass attack is ranked fourth with an average of 281 pass yards per game.

On offense, the Vikings are ranked 12th in scoring with an average of 25.8 yards per game. Kirk Cousins is ranked seventh in both total passing yards with 3,656 and seventh in touchdowns with 29. Running back Dalvin Cook, placed on the Covid-19 reserve list as of Thursday, is ranked 3rd in rushing with 1,067 yards and has six touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson also got voted into the Pro Bowl and is ranked second to Kupp in total receiving yards with 1,335 and tied for fifth in touchdowns with nine.

Voted to his eighth straight Pro Bowl, the three time Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald may be the difference in this game. Whether it be indirectly, creating pressures, causing holding penalties, opening space for his teammates, or directly affecting the game, as he’s done recently with five sacks over the last three games, Donald will be the primary challenge for the Vikings offense.

LA is ranked 11th in points allowed. Jalen Ramsey in the secondary is a big reason for that having also been voted to the Pro Bowl, Ramsey is coming off a dominant performance against DK Metcalf who was held to 52 yards and zero touchdowns. Ramsey started the season playing exclusively inside as the star position but recently has seen his role expand to include his traditional outside alignment to take on more matchups with the opponents best receivers.

Ramsey vs Jefferson will be one of the key matchups to watch.

Final Score Prediction: The Rams will beat the Vikings 24-17 and beat the spread.

What’s your prediction? Let us know in the comments.