Rams News: Matthew Stafford vs Kyler Murray stats comparison

In Week 14 Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams beat Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals 30-23. Today we know that Murray has been voted to the Pro Bowl and Stafford has been left out. Here are a few comparisons that show why of the two, Stafford should have been voted ahead of Murray.

Murray missed a couple games to injury while Stafford played in all fourteen games to this point. While injury is largely out of the players control, we’ll compare stats by overall and by percentage and per game basis starting with the most recent head to head matchup in which both quarterbacks played in all four quarters.

Head to Head

In the Week 14 matchup Stafford had 23 completions for 287 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Murray threw for 32 completions for 383 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Granted Murray had more completions and yards, he failed to score, gave the ball away twice, and failed to lead his team to the win. Stafford secured the ball, avoided turnover, scored three times and led his team to the win.

Overall Rankings

Completions - Stafford 336 Ranks 7th, Murray 252 Ranks 21st

Yards - Stafford 4,142 Ranks 3rd, Murray 3,039 Ranks 17th

Touchdowns - Stafford 35 Ranks 2nd, Murray 20 Ranks 11th

Touchdown % - Stafford 7 Ranks 1st, Murray 5.5 Ranks 9th

Quarterback Rating - Stafford 65.7 Ranks 3rd, Murray 56.2 Ranks 9th

Yards per completion - Stafford 12.6 Ranks 1st, Murray 12.1 Ranks 4th

Yards per Game - Stafford 295.9 Ranks 3rd, Murray 276.3 Ranks 7th

