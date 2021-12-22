Was Matthew Stafford snubbed by Pro Bowl rosters?

It used to be that Matthew Stafford had to answer for how bad his teammates were in Detroit. Now with the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford is paying for how good those around him are.

Despite ranking top-three in the NFC in passing yards, touchdowns, yards per attempt, passer rating, net and adjusted net yards per pass attempt (1st in NFL), QBR, and game-winning drives, Stafford was not one of the three quarterbacks in the conference named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday. That distinction went to Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Kyler Murray—which also probably tells us all we need to know about the MVP race right now and Stafford’s relation to it.

There isn’t one.

As expected, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald were named to the Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday, as was Jalen Ramsey and Matt Gay.

There were not any really obvious snubs, including in Stafford’s case because those three quarterbacks are all deserving, but one interesting selection is former Rams linebacker Robert Quinn getting named to the Pro Bowl for the Bears; meanwhile, former Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd was edged out by Quinn despite eight sacks for the Rams.

The Pro Bowl rosters will expand as the weeks go on. Stafford could potentially have his named added to the list—it would be only the second Pro Bowl nod of his career—but he’d much rather be playing in SoFi Stadium in February at the Super Bowl.