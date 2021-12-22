Sean McVay credits entire Rams organization for battling adversity and sweeping Seattle

The Los Angeles Rams swept the season series with the Seattle Seahawks, courtesy of a 20-10 victory. The win grants LA their tenth win of the year, the fourth time the team has earned double-digit wins in a season under head coach Sean McVay. After the game, McVay and several Rams players spoke to the media. Here’s what they had to say.

Kupp on becoming the single season franchise leader in receptions

“I had no idea. That’s the first time I’m hearing that. Obviously, it’s a great honor considering the receivers that have come through this organization. So much, tremendous respect for the receivers that have come before us.”

Kupp passed Hall of Fame wide receiver Isaac Bruce for most receptions in a single season in franchise history. He now has 122 catches on the season with three games to go. The Eastern Washington product also became the first wide receiver in NFL history with at least 90 yards in 10 straight games. He’s had a hell of a season so far.

1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ receptions... and counting.@CooperKupp now holds the franchise record for most receptions in Rams history! pic.twitter.com/SiL44EbaEu — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 22, 2021

You were part of setting the standard here for many years! Honored to even be mentioned alongside you. https://t.co/T0HxoPAXgN — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) December 22, 2021

Kupp on Super Bowl 56 being played at SoFi Stadium

“We take things here a week at a time, a day at a time. There’s obviously a goal way out there that you’re trying to pursue, but in this league you can’t look past what you’ve got that next day...Watch this film. Say ’What can we do to be a better team?’ We are never thinking of ourselves ‘What do we need to do to be a Super Bowl team.’ ”

During the offseason, Rams players often referenced winning the Super Bowl as the only acceptable outcome. Now that the regular season is nearing its end, talk of playing in the big game (at least to the media) has subsided. Moving forward, each game will need to be its own challenge, and must require the team’s utmost attention.

Kupp on the current division standing

“I’m not really sure where we are with all that.”

The Rams are now tied with the Arizona Cardinals for first place in the NFC West. The Cardinals currently own the tie breaker thanks to a better division record, so Los Angeles will need to keep winning and hope Arizona keeps losing in order to end up with a better overall record to become the division champions.

McVay on the organization battling through a tough week for a much needed win

“What an incredible job for our organization as a whole. Staff, coaches, (and) players. You look at (Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his group, (Director of Football Operations) Sophie Harlan. So many people were instrumental in even getting us to a position to be able to play this game.”

The Rams had one of, if not the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the NFL over the past two seasons. Kudos to everyone involved who fought through the adversity to get this big win.

McVay on Sony Michel’s performance

“I thought Sony Michel ran tough, physical, and hard...Sony got the majority of the workload. I thought Darrell (Henderson) came in and did a nice job. He was really kind of getting his wind underneath him. He had a couple big time carries but I thought Sony was outstanding today.”

If you can only use three words to describe a running back, those are the ones you want to hear. The rushing game was in full effect, as LA ran for 123 yards against Seattle. Michel carried the ball 18 times for 92 yards, including a 39-yard run, the longest run of the season for Los Angeles. Michel may have put a strangle hold on lead back duties.

Ramsey on battling COVID

“Monday, like four or five hours before the game head trainer Reggie texted me. He said that I had tested positive for COVID. I was just pissed off honestly because I knew I couldn’t play, so I flew home immediately. Yeah, watched the game at the crib...The worst thing is I couldn’t get my treatment and stuff like that on my body.”

Ramsey was one of 20-plus Rams players who were placed on the reserve/COVID list. Hopefully the guys that remain on the list will be activated in time to do battle with the Vikings.

Ramsey on making plays that gets the defense fired up

“Me and A.D. (Aaron Donald) are kind of the leaders of the defense and guys want us to be able to make those big plays. We’re expected to make plays like that. We just take advantage of our opportunities when we get them and hope that everybody does feed off of it in a positive way.”

The defense was dominant for most of the night, holding the division rivals to 10 points. They picked off Russell Wilson once, generated three sacks (including Miller’s first as a Ram) and two three-and-outs.

Ramsey on covering DK Metcalf

“He’s a special player, gifted obviously by God with all the size and the skill set that he has. Not only is he as big as some of our defensive ends, but he’s like fast. He’s just as fast as all of the wide receivers and secondary around the league...So yeah, it’s difficult. It’s a challenge. I wouldn’t say difficult. It’s a challenge, definitely playing a guy like that. You’ve got to be prepared mentally and physically but that’s kind of all it is for me personally. Don’t nobody in the league put no fear in my heart.”

I could say a lot of things here but I’m just going to say I’m thankful the Rams have Ramsey for the long haul to continue to frustrate the Metcalf for years to come. It’s a different level of enjoyment.

Jalen Ramsey is the BEST CB in the league. Alpha pic.twitter.com/ocnWAQ7DMx — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 22, 2021

Stafford on the offense’s performance

“We really moved the ball well on offense tonight. We just stalled out or I turned the ball over on a terrible throw...Our defense played outstanding. They just battled all night.”

Stafford had a mostly efficient night, completing 72 percent of his passes. He threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He did however take part in the Christmas spirit, giftwrapping an easy interception for his favorite Seahawk Quandre Diggs.

Matthew Stafford is (+1200) to win MVP pic.twitter.com/RdGlzbmfxx — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) December 21, 2021

Stafford on taking four sacks

“I’m going to have to go back and look at them. Combination of a few things. There were a couple I wish I would have gotten the ball out, especially when we were in field goal range a couple times.”

Stafford may be sore after this one. He was sacked four times on the night. Defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap was responsible for three of those on his own. The offensive line was missing Rob Havenstein and the sixth man of the year Joe Noteboom, but will need to play better down the stretch, in conjunction with Stafford not holding on to the ball too long.

Say what you want about Matt Stafford, but numbers don't lie pic.twitter.com/bAm1ijLqzI — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 22, 2021

Miller on the craziness of this past week

“It’s been a crazy week. My first game ever in my whole entire life playing in a game, not having any practice any meetings, and then the day of the next game I get cleared...It kind of felt like little league football, which made it fun. We’re playing a child’s game and it’s good to take a few steps back and just appreciate. It was on a Tuesday. It was just a crazy night. I got my first sack. It was a great day. A great day to be a Ram.”

It was also a great day to be a Rams fan! Congratulations to Von Miller on getting that elusive first sack as a Los Angeles Ram.

Miller on playing with such a talented defensive front

“We got a team full of ballers, man. When you look to your right and you see 99 (Aaron Donald), you look across and you got 54 (Leonard Floyd) and you got Greg Gaines in the middle, you know if it’s a sack to be had, if it’s a play to be made, you know we’re going to make it.”

This defense has all the pieces needed to shut teams down, or at the very least make a key defensive stop when the game is on the line. They put together a smothering performance on that side of the ball.

Los Angeles was able to take advantage of the Detroit Lions’ upset over the Arizona Cardinals, beating Seattle and tying the Cardinals for first place in the NFC West.

Truth be told, Arizona holds the tie breaker thanks to a better division record, but we’re going to ignore that for now.