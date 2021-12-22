Rams News: 3 top takeaways in LA’s 20-10 win over Seattle

The Los Angeles Rams are now 10-4 after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 20-10 and the Seahawks fall to 5-9. It was a rare Tuesday night showdown that started slow for both offenses but had the Rams heat up for a dominant second half. Here are the top three takeaways from the NFC West divisional game.

Cooper Kupp Dominates

Kupp had nine catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns. What was more impressive than the numbers themselves was the way in which he achieved those catches. Kupp made catches against tight man coverage, sitting in zone, and running through zones. He once again demonstrated aggressiveness before and after the catch proving when he’s covered, he’s still open and when he get’s the ball he won’t go down easy. This game was his tenth consecutive game with over 90 yards receiving making him the only player in the Super Bowl era to achiever that streak.

Matthew Stafford heats up in the second half

Stafford and the Rams offense struggled to keep the ball moving in the first half and failed to score a touchdown leading to halftime score of 3-3. One of the drives was stunted by a drop by rookie receiver Ben Skowronek and another was ended with an interception by Stafford. However, in the second half the Rams came out firing with Sony Michel stoking the run game and Stafford dialing it in connecting with Kupp for two touchdowns. By the end the Rams quarterback leads the team to the win with 21 completions for 244 yards an two touchdowns and one interception.

Bobby Evans struggle filling in for Rob Havenstein

The depth at right tackle was tested agains the Seahawks as both Havenstein and Joe Noteboom were both held out due to being on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Seahawks Carlos Dunlap had three sacks and Stafford was sacked a total of four times in the game. Even with a short turnaround, the offense will hope to have Havenstein or Noteboom available for Sunday against Minnesota Vikings.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

What we learned from Rams’ win over Seahawks, Eagles’ victory against Washington (NFL.com)

Los Angeles Rams beat Seattle Seahawks after ‘emotionally, physically exhausting’ week (ESPN)

Cooper Kupp sets franchise single-season record for receptions (Rams.com)

Von Miller loves playing alongside Greg Gaines: ‘He’s a great player’ (RamsWire)

NFL NEWS:

Buccaneers signing veteran Pro Bowl RB Le’Veon Bell (NFL.com)

Chiefs place WR Tyreek Hill, six others on reserve/COVID-19 list (NFL.com)

Aaron Rodgers, on cusp of Green Bay Packers history, heeds words of Brett Favre, tries to ‘enjoy’ run (ESPN)

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t regret trading Melvin Ingram to Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN)