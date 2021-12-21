Following a season sweep of the Seattle Seahawks, the 10-4 Los Angeles Rams will travel to “The Land of 10,000 Lakes” to face the 7-7 Minnesota Vikings in a game with major playoff implications for both teams. DraftKings Sportsbook views the contest as a close game, with LA opening as a 3-point road favorite.

The Vikings will undoubtedly play as if their playoff chances depend on beating the Rams; Minnesota currently controls their post-season fate. There is every reason to believe this will be a nail-biter until the very end. The Vikings have been one of those “they’re better than their record indicates” teams from the onset of the 2021 season. As a matter of fact, Minnesota is the only team in the league that hasn’t trailed by more than fourteen points during any game this season.

The Vikings are the only team in the NFL this season that hasn't trailed in a game by more than 14 points. — Dustin Baker (@DustBaker) December 21, 2021

For those who haven’t watched many of the Vikings’ games this year, I must admit they are a fairly efficient offense. According to Vikings Territory, they are near the top of the league in several crucial statistics.

• Second in Fewest Sacks Allowed

• Third in Fewest Giveaways

• Fourth in Red Zone Touchdown Percentage

• Fifth in Passer Rating

• Seventh in First Half Points Scored

• Eighth in Yards Gained

• Ninth in Rushing Yards

• Tenth in Passing Yards

• Twenty-seventh in Offensive Penalties

Though their recent showing on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears –the most-watched MNF game in a decade—seems to suggest otherwise, as they were outgained 370-193 yards. Their struggles were felt on all sides of the ball and quite possibly in the equipment room, forcing punter Jordan Berry to rock the rarely approved and never stylish Minnesota Capri pants.

Are we just gonna ignore the cut-off Capri pants of @Vikings punter Jordan Berry? pic.twitter.com/n5S0nCDCco — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 21, 2021

Los Angeles only has five days to rest and prepare for the Minnesota Vikings, after their game with the Seattle Seahawks was rescheduled to Tuesday night, following a COVID-19 outbreak at their headquarters. There are still a handful of Rams players on the reserve/COVID list, including starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and jumbo-package extraordinaire Joe Noteboom. Hopefully they will get cleared in time for an important late-season battle.

Sean McVay and company must continue to win and hope for the Arizona Cardinals to extend their current two-game losing streak in order to claim the NFC West crown. Regardless of what happens with the rest of the crowded NFC playoff picture, the Rams control their own destiny. At the very least, a wild card spot is theirs for the taking. It all starts with a victory in Week 16 against the desperate Minnesota Vikings.

How in the hell was the Vikings-Bears game the most watched Monday Night Football game in ten years? Someone please explain that to me.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.