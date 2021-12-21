While much of the postgame talk will center around a call or a non-call, don’t let that distract you away from the fact that Cooper Kupp had nine catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Every Seahawks receiver combined for seven catches and 77 yards and Seattle only scored one touchdown as a team.

Tuesday night game’s might have been pushed back two days, but the result of this game may have well been decided long before any controversial moments in the fourth quarter. The Rams came with a better quarterback, a better receiver, a better pass rush, and as far as recent history is concerned, a better coach. By the end of the game, they were 10 points better than the Seahawks.

LA Rams 20, Seattle Seahawks 10

To discuss what happened in the game and at the end, I was joined by Field Gulls managing editor Mookie Alexander to get an instant reaction from his side of every play called and flag thrown. What are his thoughts on the play of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp against the Seattle defense? The potential for the Arizona Cardinals to win the division and if the Seahawks might fire Pete Carroll or bench Russell Wilson prior to playing Arizona in Week 18? And we debate why Stafford is (I think) or isn’t (he thinks) a top-five quarterback.