Rams vs. Seahawks: 2nd half game thread

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks went into Tuesday evening’s game with a 3-3 tie. Will the offenses show up in the second half?

Matthew Stafford is 14-of-20 for 138 yards, but has been sacked twice and he threw an interception to Quandre Diggs deep in Seattle territory. MVP candidate Cooper Kupp has caught five of eight targets for 58 yards, but not-quite-an-MVP candidate-yet Ben Skowronek had a critical drop in the second quarter. Skowronek does have four catches for 42 yards.

The LA defense has sacked Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson twice—one by Von Miller, one by Leonard Floyd—and Wilson is eight-of-13 for 75 yards. Former Rams tight end Gerald Everett leads the Seahawks with four catches for 60 yards, as Seattle is playing without star receiver Tyler Lockett because of the COVID-19 list. The Rams are playing without Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, and Jordan Fuller for that reason.

Talk about the second half right here.