Rams release 5 players from practice squad on Tuesday

While still trying to get their game day roster set for Tuesday’s contest against the Seahawks, the Rams made a flurry of transactions with regards to the practice squad: C Austin Reiter, TE Kyle Markeway, T Adrian Ealy, C Drake Jackson, and DB Delrick Abrams all had their contracts terminated and are released from the practice squad.

The Rams have had to make a number of unprecedented moves and concessions due to having as many as 29 players on the COVID-19 reserve list leading into Week 15’s matchup, which was postponed from Sunday to 4 PM PT on Tuesday. As of midday Tuesday, it appears that the three Rams starters who might not be activated in time are safety Jordan Fuller, right tackle Rob Havenstein, and tight end Tyler Higbee.

The Rams called up two defensive backs from the practice squad, including veteran safety Damarious Randall, as well as Grant Haley.

The most notable player released on Tuesday is Reiter, a player who had made 28 starts at center for the Chiefs from 2019-2020, as well as five starts for the Miami Dolphins this season prior to parting ways with the club.