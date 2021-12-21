Rams-Seahawks: Which starters remain on COVID-19 list as of Tuesday?

The Rams will host the Seahawks on Tuesday, two days after their original scheduled kickoff, due to an outbreak that at one point had nearly 30 players on LA’s active, injured, and practice squad rosters get placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Rams have since activated more than 10 players off of that list, but which players remain out as of Tuesday morning?

And which of them would Sean McVay typically be putting in the game on a regular basis this season?

Starters

S Jordan Fuller

RT Rob Havenstein

TE Tyler Higbee

LB Von Miller

At the moment, the number of starters on the COVID-19 list is four, two of whom (Havenstein, Higbee) were also out during last Monday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. If Fuller is out, it means that the Rams will need to dip into their reserves at safety, but that’s where technically you could argue that LA will be without more than only four key players. It’s a similar story at linebacker and offensive tackle.

Update: Von Miller has been activated. The Rams have also activated Jake Funk, Travin Howard, and Christian Rozeboom, while calling up Damarious Randall and Grant Haley from the practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve LB Von Miller, RB Jake Funk, LB Travin Howard, LB Christian Rozeboom

• Activated, from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement) DB Grant Haley, DB Damarious Randall — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 21, 2021

Role Players on the 53

S Terrell Burgess

S Juju Hughes

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

OL Joseph Noteboom

LB Christian Rozeboom

DB Antoine Brooks, Jr

If the Rams are without Fuller, they might only be able to carry Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, and Kareem Orr into the game at safety; the team added veteran safety Damarious Randall to the practice squad last week, a potential game day activation.

LA could be thin at linebacker, but did recently activate Troy Reeder and Justin Hollins off of the COVID-19 list. Depth at right tackle should include Bobby Evans, A.J. Jackson, and Tremayne Anchrum.

The Rams may also be without assistant coaches Thomas Brown and Zak Kromer could also be forced to miss Tuesday’s game and will have their own replacements at Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs and Offensive Assistant.

LA Rams Update (2/2): If Brown and Kromer are unable to participate in tomorrow’s game, Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Zac Robinson will assume the duties for Coach Brown and Offensive Assistant Nick Jones will take on the responsibilities for Coach Kromer. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 20, 2021

The rest of the Rams on the COVID-19 list:

OT Jamil Demby

S/LB Jake Gervase

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

TE Johnny Mundt

TE Jared Pinkney

DB Tyler Hall

LB Justin Lawler

DL Jonah Williams

The Rams do have not have any injury designations headed into Tuesday and are otherwise as healthy as can be. The Seahawks could be without star wide receiver Tyler Lockett, also on the COVID-19 list as of Tuesday morning.