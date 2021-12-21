Going for the regular season sweep of the Seattle Seahawks (5-8), the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) will line up with their best roster given that both teams are dealing with some of their players still on the COVID-19 reserve list. Key players that are expected to play include Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald for the Rams and Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf for the Seahawks.

Watch the Game: Rams vs Seahawks Live on Fox 4pm PDT

The Rams are working to extend a two game win streak that includes wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and then the Arizona Cardinals. Against the Cardinals, the Rams played shorthanded without their staring right tackle Rob Havenstein, tight end Tyler Higbee, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey and still dealt a convincing win over Kyler Murray’s squad in the desert.

The Seahawks are also coming in with two wins over the last two games beating the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans. The Rams however have won four of the last five matchups with the Seahawks which include an elimination game to end the Seahawks season last year.

The keys to this game will come down to depth, who can adjust without certain key players. The Seahawks will likely be without Tyler Lockett and the Rams will be without Havenstein, Jordan Fuller, and Tyler Higbee who all remain on the COVID-19 reserve list. Then it will come down to the Rams ability to continue their ball security habits demonstrated over the last two games and Aaron Donald’s ability to keep the pressure on Russell Wilson.

