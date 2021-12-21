Rams News: LA vs Seattle keys to victory

The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) play the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at SoFi stadium for a Week 15 matchup after a wild weekend in the NFC. Along with the Rams, the Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers are trying to secure their playoff spot while the Seahawks are simply in a position to try and play spoiler after a rough regular season. Here are the keys to victory for the Rams.

TURNOVERS

In the last two games, the Rams offense has played mistake free football and avoided turning the ball over by way of interception or lost fumbles. This was the expected result against the Jacksonville Jaguars not only given the Jaguars two win record but also given the pressure that was on the Rams to get back on track after a three game stretch that included six costly giveaways. But against the Cardinals keeping the ball secure was projected to be a tougher task but the Rams got it done on offense, surrendering zero turnovers, and also got it done on defense with two interceptions off of Kyler Murray.

RUN PASS BALANCE

The other aspect of the Rams offense that seemed to be adjusted over the course of the last two wins is the integration of the run game. In both of the last two week’s wins, the Rams ran the ball over twenty times and was then able to set up space for the pass and leverage towards the play action.

COMPLIMENTARY DEFENSE

The defense came up big against the Arizona Cardinals without the help of their star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. They did so by mixing up the coverages and playing a good range of tight and press looks. This worked well to give the pass rush just the edge they needed to get home. With Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Greg Gaines, and Leonard Floyd finding their groove, the secondary doesn’t have to hold up for too long and now with Ramsey expected back, giving the pass rushers the few seconds they need should be an easier task so forced interceptions off pressures and another three sack game by Donald will be more likely to reoccur.

