Rams activate Funk, Evans, Reeder off reserve lists

The Los Angeles Rams have activated offensive lineman Bobby Evans and linebacker Troy Reeder from the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of Tuesday’s divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. LA also activated rookie running back and special teams ace Jake Funk from inured reserve, which comes as a mild surprise.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve G Bobby Evans

• Activated, from Reserve LB Troy Reeder — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 20, 2021

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve DB Jalen Ramsey

• Designated for Return RB Jake Funk

• Restored to Practice Squad DB Grant Haley — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 19, 2021

With veteran Rob Havenstein and Joe Noteboom still on the COVID list, Evans could be in line to start at right tackle versus the Seahawks. Rookie undrafted free agent Alaric “AJ” Jackson is another option for the Rams, as he was activated from the list on Saturday. Evans filled in for Havenstein during his rookie season in 2019. That was a fairly tumultuous season for LA’s offensive line, but Evans was a bright spot in a year where there were not many silver linings on the offensive side of the ball.

Reeder has had an up and down season so far for Los Angeles, but he can play well if put into the right situations. The linebacker is much more stout against the run than the pass, so he could be an important role player if Seattle plans to pound the rock. Reeder can be taken advantage of in the pass game, as was evident against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Rams still have the following players on the COVID-19 reserve list as of Monday morning:

Update: Rams also activated Tremayne Anchrum and Robert Rochell from the COVID list on Monday. Rochell is still on injured reserve and will not be available to Los Angeles on Tuesday. Anchrum is an option to start at right tackle along with Evans and Jackson.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve T Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

• Activated, from COVID DB Robert Rochell (Remains on Reserve/Injured) — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 20, 2021

Still on COVID-19 reserve:

Joseph Noteboom

Antoine Brooks

Terrell Burgess

Jamil Demby

Jordan Fuller

Jake Gervase

Rob Havenstein

Tyler Higbee

JuJu Hughes

Sebastian Joseph-Day (also on injured reserve)

Von Miller

Johnny Mundt (also on injured reserve)

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Jared Pinkney

Tyler Hall*

Justin Lawler*

Christian Rozeboom*

Jonah Williams*

*practice squad