Rams activate Funk, Evans, Reeder off reserve lists

The Los Angeles Rams have activated offensive lineman Bobby Evans and linebacker Troy Reeder from the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of Tuesday’s divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. LA also activated rookie running back and special teams ace Jake Funk from inured reserve, which comes as a mild surprise.
LA Rams Transactions:— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 20, 2021
• Activated, from Reserve G Bobby Evans
• Activated, from Reserve LB Troy Reeder
LA Rams Transactions:— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 19, 2021
• Activated, from Reserve DB Jalen Ramsey
• Designated for Return RB Jake Funk
• Restored to Practice Squad DB Grant Haley
With veteran Rob Havenstein and Joe Noteboom still on the COVID list, Evans could be in line to start at right tackle versus the Seahawks. Rookie undrafted free agent Alaric “AJ” Jackson is another option for the Rams, as he was activated from the list on Saturday. Evans filled in for Havenstein during his rookie season in 2019. That was a fairly tumultuous season for LA’s offensive line, but Evans was a bright spot in a year where there were not many silver linings on the offensive side of the ball.
Reeder has had an up and down season so far for Los Angeles, but he can play well if put into the right situations. The linebacker is much more stout against the run than the pass, so he could be an important role player if Seattle plans to pound the rock. Reeder can be taken advantage of in the pass game, as was evident against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
The Rams still have the following players on the COVID-19 reserve list as of Monday morning:
Update: Rams also activated Tremayne Anchrum and Robert Rochell from the COVID list on Monday. Rochell is still on injured reserve and will not be available to Los Angeles on Tuesday. Anchrum is an option to start at right tackle along with Evans and Jackson.
LA Rams Transactions:— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 20, 2021
• Activated, from Reserve T Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
• Activated, from COVID DB Robert Rochell (Remains on Reserve/Injured)
Still on COVID-19 reserve:
- Joseph Noteboom
- Antoine Brooks
- Terrell Burgess
- Jamil Demby
- Jordan Fuller
- Jake Gervase
- Rob Havenstein
- Tyler Higbee
- JuJu Hughes
- Sebastian Joseph-Day (also on injured reserve)
- Von Miller
- Johnny Mundt (also on injured reserve)
- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
- Jared Pinkney
- Tyler Hall*
- Justin Lawler*
- Christian Rozeboom*
- Jonah Williams*
*practice squad
