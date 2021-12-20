Rams News: Cooper Kupp could be the first to gain 90 yards in 10 straight games

The Los Angeles Rams’s leading receiver Cooper Kupp is having a historic season with a league best 113 receptions, 1,489 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He’s already done enough to earn his first Pro Bowl nod and should be in the conversation for Offensive Player of the Year and league MVP.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, if Kupp reaches 90 yards on Tuesday against the Seattle Seahawks, he will be the first player in the Super Bowl era to have gained 90 yards in 10 consecutive games.

If @CooperKupp reaches 90 receiving yards, he would become the first player to record 90 receiving yards in 10 consecutive games in the Super Bowl era.@RamsNFL | #RamsHouse | #SEAvsLAR



@bswhealth pic.twitter.com/jyzXcA9sRg — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 19, 2021

Kupp has gained at least 90 yards receiving in 12 of the first 13 games this year with a 64 yard day in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals being the only time this season gaining under 90 yards. He’s topped 100 yards in eight games this season.

Regarding the mark for 90 yard receiving games, the players with the most such performances in a single season are Antonio Brown (2014) and Michael Irvin (1995) who each had 13. Then it’s Calvin Johnson (2012), Julio Jones (2015), and Cooper Kupp (2021), who have 12. Yet it would be only Kupp to have ten consecutive should he reach 90 yards in Week 15.

In the first meeting with Seattle, Kupp had seven catches for 92 yards. He’ averaging 114.5 yards per game. Both teams will likely be dealing with some degree of player unavailability due to the Covid-19 reserves so it will only add to the unpredictability of the NFC West showdowns but if the Rams can keep the momentum from their last two wins, we may likely see Kupp enter a category all his own.

