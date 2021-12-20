It’s been a weird news week for the NFL in general, and the Los Angeles Rams specifically. COVID, continuing to do COVID like things, significantly impacted multiple teams across the league forcing three games to be postponed. One of those games being an NFC West contest between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. While a river of tears continues to flow from the Seattle faithful hoping to force the NFL into a Los Angeles forfeiture, the Rams are hoping to be at full strength heading into what has surprisingly turned into a must-win for two teams jockeying for playoff positioning.

This week, JB and I discuss a big Los Angeles victory on Monday Night in Glenwood, as well as their upcoming match-up at home against Seattle. In between we find time to talk about whether Sony Michel has strengthened his hold on the RB1 spot in the Los Angeles offense, just how important was Aaron Donald to a depleted defensives squad down in the desert, and how much sense it makes for the NFL to - wait for it - loosen COVID protocols in the face of a league wide spike in positive tests.