Rams vs. Seahawks: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

Through three quarters of the 2021 campaign, the Los Angeles Rams have been something of an enigma wrapped in a riddle wrapped in a stylish flat top. After a dominant performance against Jacksonville to break a three-game skid, a short handed Rams squad showed up and showed out in a crucial NFC West showdown against the NFL’s top team. When the dust had settled, Los Angeles emerged victorious and moved ever closer to the top spot in the conference.

With the number one overall seed still a mathematical - albeit unlikely - possibility, the Rams can ill-afford to let another game slip to a division rival. Specifically, against a Seattle Seahawks team looking to build on a winning streak of their own and climb back into the thick of the NFC playoff hunt. With only four games to go, Los Angeles is hoping quarterback Matthew Stafford can duplicate his Monday Night magic and lead the team to a third straight conquest.

Originally scheduled for Sunday at 4:15pm PT, the NFL found it prudent to reschedule this contest for Tuesday due to a surge in positive COVID cases among the Los Angeles locker room. Rams head coach Sean McVay said earlier this season that all but one of the Los Angeles Rams players are vaccinated, meaning the team could be back at full strength by kickoff.

Here’s how to follow the game.

Seattle Seahawks (5-8) @ Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

Date: Tuesday, December 21st, 2021

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. PT

Location: Inglewood, California

Los Angeles Rams official radio broadcast can be heard on ESPN LA (710 AM), 93.1 JACK FM, Tu Liga Radio (1330 AM).

National broadcast: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Jen Hale (sideline reporter).

Live streaming: Watch live with Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV (try it for free!), Rams official app, or with Yahoo! Sports app (check local listings for availability).

Odds

Line: Los Angeles -5.5

Total: O/U 45

