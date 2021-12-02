In this week’s question and answer exchange with the Jacksonville Jaguars blog, I was asked about fan support for Sean McVay and if there have been any changes in the size and manner of that contingent following the last three games. Fortunately, I had already seen the results of this week’s survey for Rams fans and could confidently say that on a 1-10 scale, the most popular answer by you was a “10”.

With over 1,000 votes cast, 17.6-percent of Rams fans responded that Sean McVay would still be the right coach to lead the team—even if they lose to the 2-9 Jaguars on Sunday.

However, just like the head of a ram is meant to do, there is a but...

The second-most popular answer was 5/10 at 13.1-percent, and in fourth place was 1/10 at 11.6-percent. I unfortunately cannot go back to when the Rams were 7-1 to check how many fans would’ve voted that they were a “1 out of 10” in McVay confidence—I can tell you that in my two years of running Turf Show Times that I’m aware of the commenters who saw this coming and there are some of you—but I am prepared to defend the opinion that it was: “Less than 11 percent”.

That’s for sure.

There have still been 132 votes for “8” and 114 votes for “7”, making support for Sean McVay clearly more visible than those who are calling for him to take a hot seat, but there was an undeniable shift in comments following Sunday’s 36-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers and fans were much more comfortable expressing what they dislike about the head coach’s decisions and game day management skills.

If the Rams actually do lose to the Jaguars and drop to 7-5, I imagine that “10” will no longer be the most popular answer to this poll question. Could it happen?

It’s been less than a month since the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off an upset when they were 14.5-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills. Thanks to three turnovers by Josh Allen, who also took an untimely sack on Buffalo’s final drive of the game when the Bills were only down by three points, the Jaguars came away with a 9-6 victory.

The Rams are “only” favored by 12.5 points.

Anything shy of a blowout win this Sunday probably will not do anything to get those skeptical fans back on McVay’s side, but then LA has opportunities to make believers out of them again with games against the Cardinals, Seahawks, 49ers, Vikings, and Ravens left on the schedule. My full answer to Big Cat Country about McVay’s job security and how people feel about him: McVay is only two wins shy of going 5-for-5 in posting a winning record, and probably 4-of-5 in leading the Rams to the playoffs.

That is a rarity by any coach and there should be no question that Sean McVay deserves to be the head coach of the LA Rams in 2022 no matter what happens in the final six games.

Whether or not fans will agree with me is a question for another poll.

I’ll keep the Rams fans survey (VOTE) open for today and post the full results tomorrow!