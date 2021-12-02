Von Miller has been around a lot of quarterbacks in his nine years playing in the NFL and when he spoke to the press this week, he emphasized his confidence in his defensive teammates, coordinator, but also his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, who has been in a slump over the last three games.

There is no doubt that Stafford has been off his game especially when compared to the first eight games of the season that got him to the top of the leaderboard for passing yards and, for the time, in the MVP conversation. In his comments, Miller compares Stafford's struggles to the slump that Patrick Mahomes hit earlier in the season when he threw seven interceptions in four games. Like Mahomes, Miller expects that Stafford will recover. Mahomes, since that stretch has threw only three interceptions in five games.

Most positive dude on planet Von Miller on QB slumps, and what he feels will happen for Matthew Stafford moving forward: pic.twitter.com/jgLtyTAr12 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 1, 2021

Miller also expressed confidence in his defense saying that he believes they have the players to get things back on track and also is confident in his defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. He says that opposing quarterbacks are of course going to place emphasis on getting the ball out quickly when against this pass rush but that with Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd rushing with him and Jalen Ramsey part of the coverage team, this unit will get the sack party soon.

It is of course way too early for a veteran leader like Miller to say anything unsupportive of his teammates and coaches so his stance is not surprising at all. However, it’s still good to hear the leadership come through to the media and to the fans. It’s good to know that the team is still focused and still driven to stay the path and since some of the critics are saying passion or motivation is what’s lacking, hopefully the vibe put forth from Millers recent post rubs off on those who seek their first championship. Referencing the Lambardi Trophy he won with the Denver Broncos in 2016, Miller posts “I’m coming back for you”.

