Rams News: Jalen Ramsey cleared to play vs Seattle

The roller coaster that is the Covid-19 era National Football League rolls on with the latest news being good for the Los Angeles Rams. Early Saturday it was confirmed that Odell Beckham Jr was removed from the reserve list and cleared to play and later the same day, Jalen Ramsey became officially cleared to play per Peter Schrager.

Rams (and Jalen Ramsey) got the news around the third quarter of tonight’s Pats-Colts game. He has tested negative and is good to go for Tuesday’s game Vs Seattle. @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 19, 2021

With 24 players remaining on the Covid-19 reserve list as of late Saturday there is hopefully more favorable news to come before the Tuesday matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, but the activation of Ramsey is one of best updates to come since the postponement and since he already missed the Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ramsey played a big role in the first matchup against the Seahawks pitching in to defend receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. There were no Seattle receivers that day that caught more than five passes. However, Metcalf did score two touchdowns on the Rams secondary, one of those coming with Ramsey and Taylor Rapp as the closest defenders.

Against Arizona, the secondary was forced to step up in Ramsey’s absence against AJ Greene and Deandre Hopkins. Darious Williams, David Long Jr, and Kareem Orr took on the load and held their own limiting Hopkins to 54 yards and keeping all Cardinals receivers from scoring any touchdowns.

If the defensive backs can keep their play consistent and get help from the return of Ramsey, then the Seahawks should have their hands full especially given the way the pass rush is coming together with the addition of Von Miller, the progressing play of Greg Gaines, and the always present pressure of Aaron Donald coming off a three sack performance.

