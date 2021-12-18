SB Nation Reacts: LA Rams fans believe the team is back on course after big win

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams are happy again, thanks to a 30-23 victory over the division leading (hopefully not for long) Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. According to the most recent polls, 90 percent of SB Nation Reacts users now believe the Rams are back on the right path.

The odds were not in LA’s favor, as multiple key players including Tyler Higbee and Jalen Ramsey were forced to miss the game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Thankfully, it didn’t matter; the Rams knew this was a must win game, and their performance matched the circumstances.

Next on the docket for Los Angeles are the suddenly surging Seattle Seahawks, winners of two straight games. This time, it’s the Seahawks who enter the game with a sense of urgency. A loss all but ends their playoff hopes, while a win creates a legitimate path at a wild card spot.

Unfortunately, LA and Seattle will have to wait an additional 48 hours to battle, as the game has been moved to Tuesday 4 p.m. PT due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases at the Rams’ facility. As of now, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Rams as 5.5 point road favorites. That number could change depending on who can be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time.

The last time we had a game rescheduled, @ramsnfl fans made our game against the Chiefs a night to remember. Hoping we can do the same Tuesday night @SoFiStadium. Schools are closed for winter break, lets make Tuesday night a giant Rams Holiday party — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) December 17, 2021

