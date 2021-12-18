Rams News: Odell Beckham Jr posts encouraging news

The Los Angeles Rams Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks as been postponed to Tuesday December 21 at 4pm. This should give players a better chance to recover and the team a chance to field a competitive lineup. The League has also altered their protocols regarding the criteria for players that have been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list making it easier for them to return quicker.

This all should mean that we can hope to see good news about players testing negative and being removed from the inactive list over the next couple of days and in time for the game on Tuesday.

On Friday, Odell Beckham Jr posted on Twitter that he has tested negative. This is very good news as OBJ has just started to assert himself as part of the Rams offense in place of injured Robert Woods. Against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, OBJ had six catches for 77 yards and one touchdown. The veteran receiver had the best three game stretch of the season catching 13 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns, one TD in each of the last three games.

Negative — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 17, 2021

If OBJ is in the clear for the game and the Rams are fortunate enough to avoid any more additions to the COVID-19 list, than the receiving corps should be in tact for the Tuesday matchup. Cooper Kupp, OBJ, and Van Jefferson combine for eight touchdowns in the last three games and will be tough to defend for a Seahawks team that is ranked 32 out of 32 in average pass yards allowed.

