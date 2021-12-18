Rams COVID-19 reserve list update: Odell Beckham Jr activated but 2 more added

The Los Angeles Rams activated six players off of the COVID-19 reserve list, bringing the total number of players on the list down to 23, but then that went back up to 25 with two new additions. While wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., running back Darrell Henderson, and linebacker Justin Hollins were activated on Saturday—now three days before the upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks—cornerback Robert Rochell and tackle Joe Noteboom were placed on COVID-19 reserve.

That makes it seem less likely that even with the new protocols that Noteboom will be ready to participate on Tuesday, which could be pivotal given that Rob Havenstein has yet to be activated.

In addition, the Rams designated Travin Howard for return from IR and signed three players to the practice squad: Veteran defensive back Damarious Randall, longsnapper Carson Tinker, and kicker Ryan Santoso.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return LB Travin Howard

• Signed Practice Squad Veterans DB Damarious Randall, LS Carson Tinker

• Signed Practice Squad K Ryan Santoso — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 18, 2021

The full list of players activated on Saturday:

Odell Beckham

Darrell Henderson

Justin Hollins

Dont’e Deayon

Brycen Hopkins

A.J. Jackson

Added to COVID-19 reserve:

Robert Rochell

Joseph Noteboom

Still on COVID-19 reserve:

Tremayne Anchrum

Antoine Brooks

Terrell Burgess

Jamil Demby

Bobby Evans

Jordan Fuller

Jake Gervase

Rob Havenstein

Tyler Higbee

JuJu Hughes

Sebastian Joseph-Day

Von Miller

Johnny Mundt

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Jared Pinkney

Jalen Ramsey

Troy Reeder

Grant Haley*

Tyler Hall*

Justin Lawler*

Kareem Orr*

Christian Rozeboom*

Jonah Williams*

*practice squad