Rams COVID-19 reserve list update: Odell Beckham Jr activated but 2 more added

LA isn’t out of the woods yet

By Kenneth Arthur
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams activated six players off of the COVID-19 reserve list, bringing the total number of players on the list down to 23, but then that went back up to 25 with two new additions. While wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., running back Darrell Henderson, and linebacker Justin Hollins were activated on Saturday—now three days before the upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks—cornerback Robert Rochell and tackle Joe Noteboom were placed on COVID-19 reserve.

That makes it seem less likely that even with the new protocols that Noteboom will be ready to participate on Tuesday, which could be pivotal given that Rob Havenstein has yet to be activated.

In addition, the Rams designated Travin Howard for return from IR and signed three players to the practice squad: Veteran defensive back Damarious Randall, longsnapper Carson Tinker, and kicker Ryan Santoso.

The full list of players activated on Saturday:

  • Odell Beckham
  • Darrell Henderson
  • Justin Hollins
  • Dont’e Deayon
  • Brycen Hopkins
  • A.J. Jackson

Added to COVID-19 reserve:

  • Robert Rochell
  • Joseph Noteboom

Still on COVID-19 reserve:

  • Tremayne Anchrum
  • Antoine Brooks
  • Terrell Burgess
  • Jamil Demby
  • Bobby Evans
  • Jordan Fuller
  • Jake Gervase
  • Rob Havenstein
  • Tyler Higbee
  • JuJu Hughes
  • Sebastian Joseph-Day
  • Von Miller
  • Johnny Mundt
  • Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
  • Jared Pinkney
  • Jalen Ramsey
  • Troy Reeder
  • Grant Haley*
  • Tyler Hall*
  • Justin Lawler*
  • Kareem Orr*
  • Christian Rozeboom*
  • Jonah Williams*

*practice squad

