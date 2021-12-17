Report: NFL postpones Rams-Seahawks to Tuesday because of COVID-19

The NFL is postponing Week 15’s Rams-Seahawks game to Tuesday at 4 PM PT because of the COVID-19 outbreak that has placed 25 members of the LA roster on reserve, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The NFL is also postponing Eagles-WFT to Tuesday and Raiders-Browns to Monday.

If the postponed games had been cancelled, players would not have gotten paid for the week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

The Rams were set to host Seattle at SoFi Stadium this Sunday at 1:25 PM PT, but Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller and 22 other players are currently on the COVID-19/reserve list and while the NFL is reportedly looking into ways to make it easier to be re-activated, there have been no guarantees or clear definitions of what the league will do to make sure that LA is able to field a roster and to avoid a forfeiture.

The Seahawks placed wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins on COVID-19/reserve on Thursday but are nowhere nearly in as bad of shape with activations as the Rams are right now. The Cleveland Browns and WFT are two other teams with an extraordinarily high number of players out right now.