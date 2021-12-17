Rams News: Van Jefferson is trending up at the right time

Los Angeles Ram’s receiver Van Jefferson has been trending up recently in his second year and is ranked fifth in average yards per catch with 16.6. He has five receptions over fifty yards this season including his longest touchdown pass of 79 yards which came against the Green Bay Packers and also his most recent long haul which was a 52 yard touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jefferson has been an important part of the passing attack and has provided a consistent third block to the receiver set that starts with Cooper Kupp and has had Odell Beckham Jr taking the place of injured Robert Woods at the WR2 spot.

Against Arizona in Week 3 Jefferson had six receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown and in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars he had six receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown which was his two most productive games. He has six touchdowns this season with one in each of the last three games.

Since the Rams are in the thick of the Covid-19 dilemma with up to 25 players on the reserve list, the players that are available will be called upon to step up and shoulder the weight as they did against the Cardinals. OBJ is currently on the list of Covid-19 reserve players and if he can’t go, than it will be likely be Jefferson who steps into the WR2 position in his place. Rookie Ben Skowronek would then likely step into the WR3 spot in general but given his deep pass record, Jefferson would probably still be put in position to take those shots that he’s been hitting all season.

