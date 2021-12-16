 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rams add Von Miller, 8 others to COVID-19 reserve list, bringing total to 25 players

Will the NFL make it possible for LA to field a roster vs. the Seahawks on Sunday?

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams would like to lead the NFL in a lot of categories, but Thursday’s COVID-19 news was the opposite of what Sean McVay wanted to hear. The Rams placed another nine players on the COVID-19 list on Thursday, including linebacker Von Miller, bringing LA’s total to 25 players with Sunday’s tilt against the Seattle Seahawks on tap.

The Seahawks played Tyler Lockett and Alex Collins on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday, the second and third players to go on Seattle’s COVID-19 list all year long.

Among those joining Miller on the additions list on Thursday were linebacker Troy Reeder and offensive lineman Bobby Evans; Evans is the fourth tackle added to the COVID-19 list, joining Rob Havenstein, A.J. Jackson, and Tremayne Anchrum.

The NFL is considering COVID-19 protocol changes right now that would allow teams like the Rams to be able to field a roster on Sunday without forfeiting; the Rams now have the most players in the NFL on the COVID-19 list, surpassing the 21 players by the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team.

Rumors had it on Thursday that the Browns are attempting to get Saturday’s game against the Raiders postponed, while others believe that there is an effort by the NFLPA to get the entire NFL to pause for a week.

It still seems possible, if not probable, that any vaccinated player who isn’t showing symptoms will be able to play on Sunday with one negative test. The Rams could be adding to the list as a precaution with the intention of having every key play active for the Seahawks on Sunday.

But right now that’s all we have...rumors. And a very long list.

