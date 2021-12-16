The Los Angeles Rams would like to lead the NFL in a lot of categories, but Thursday’s COVID-19 news was the opposite of what Sean McVay wanted to hear. The Rams placed another nine players on the COVID-19 list on Thursday, including linebacker Von Miller, bringing LA’s total to 25 players with Sunday’s tilt against the Seattle Seahawks on tap.

The Seahawks played Tyler Lockett and Alex Collins on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday, the second and third players to go on Seattle’s COVID-19 list all year long.

Nine more Rams go on the COVID list: Rams placed LB Von Miller, T Tremayne Anchrum Jr., DB Antoine Brooks Jr., G Bobby Evans, DB Jake Gervase, LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DB Kareem Orr, LB Troy Reeder, LB Christian Rozeboom on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Among those joining Miller on the additions list on Thursday were linebacker Troy Reeder and offensive lineman Bobby Evans; Evans is the fourth tackle added to the COVID-19 list, joining Rob Havenstein, A.J. Jackson, and Tremayne Anchrum.

The NFL is considering COVID-19 protocol changes right now that would allow teams like the Rams to be able to field a roster on Sunday without forfeiting; the Rams now have the most players in the NFL on the COVID-19 list, surpassing the 21 players by the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team.

Rumors had it on Thursday that the Browns are attempting to get Saturday’s game against the Raiders postponed, while others believe that there is an effort by the NFLPA to get the entire NFL to pause for a week.

NFLPA wants Raiders-Browns to be postponed; it has discussed the possibility of shutting everything down for a week -- even though the NFL would never do that. https://t.co/ipai0RXq5L — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 17, 2021

It still seems possible, if not probable, that any vaccinated player who isn’t showing symptoms will be able to play on Sunday with one negative test. The Rams could be adding to the list as a precaution with the intention of having every key play active for the Seahawks on Sunday.

But right now that’s all we have...rumors. And a very long list.