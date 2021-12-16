Rams-Seahawks: Tyler Lockett, Alex Collins put on Covid-19 reserve by Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have added wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins to the Covid-19 reserve list, per Andrew Siciliano.

Seahawks put Tyler Lockett and Alex Collins on COVID list. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 16, 2021

The LA Rams are hosting the Seahawks on Sunday, and we await word on whether or not any of the 16 players on Covid-19 for the Rams will be activated by then. The Rams have been one of the hardest hit teams in the NFL this week with Covid-19 reserve list news, though the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team have also had more than 15 players go on the list this week.

Among the Rams on Covid-19 reserve are Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham, Jr., Rob Havenstein, and Darrell Henderson.

If the Seahawks are without Lockett, it will probably mean more playing time and targets for rookie Dee Eskridge, if not also depth player Freddie Swain. Lockett has been the team’s best receiver this season. Veteran running back Adrian Peterson could be Seattle’s number two back next to Rashaad Penny.