Jaguars fire Urban Meyer, 2 weeks after blowout loss to Rams

It was only 11 days ago that the LA Rams held a relatively slim 16-7 lead over the Jaguars at halftime, but following a 21-0 second half in that game and a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans the next week, Jacksonville has a new head coach. The Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer on Thursday morning, putting the former national championship-winning Meyer out of work with a 2-11 record in the National Football League.

After less than one year in Jacksonville, Urban Meyer is out as the Jaguars’ head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

Meyer is the first head coach fired in 2021, and he was the most obvious of any of the new hires in January to be let go following a short run with his team. The Jaguars had zero chance of winning more than four or five games this season, and despite a 2-11 record right now, could easily win their next two games under interim head coach Darrell Bevell; Jacksonville next hosts the Houston Texans, then goes on the road to face the New York Jets.

The Rams hope they got themselves right during that 37-7 win over the Jaguars. LA held Jacksonville to just 61 rushing yards on 25 carries and 145 passing yards on 28 attempts, forcing two turnovers along the way.