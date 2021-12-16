Rams News: LA’s team leaders may need to carry more weight again in Week 15

The Los Angeles Rams are in the midst of a battle for the NFC West and a battle with Covid related unavailabilities. But the Week 15 match against the division rival Seattle Seahawks is still on and while the Rams are in intensive Covid protocols doing remote meetings, they will again be relying on their key players to step up like they did in their win against the Arizona Cardinals. Here are three tweets regarding those key players that should be encouraging as long as these three are available to line up against the Seahawks.

Don’t blitz the NFC West QBs pic.twitter.com/efkRrMI6Wm — PFF (@PFF) December 15, 2021

Matthew Stafford played one of his best games against the team with the best record in the National Football League in the Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. According to PFF Stafford has the highest passer rating when blitzed.

Cooper Kupp can't be stopped!



Receiving yards leaders in the #NFL through 14 weeks of action. pic.twitter.com/2fBKf52Ctf — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 14, 2021

Cooper Kupp is the best receiver in the league by every major statistical category. NBC’s tweet points out that when it comes to total receiving yards, Kupp is the best and it’s not even close.

Aaron Donald among all defenders this season, per @PFF:

PFF Grade - 93.9 (1st)

Pass Rush Grade - 92.6 (3rd)

Run Defense Grade - 91.2 (1st)

Pressures - 68 (2nd)

Sacks - 12 (T-5th)

Run Stops - 26 (T-6th)

Most Doubled Team Player in All of Football

DPOY #RamsHouse #NFL pic.twitter.com/xNyTUSwsgK — Kevin (@TheKCapcha) December 14, 2021

Aaron Donald is the best player in the league. According to PFF he remains the highest graded defensive player, ranked first in run defense grade, top three in pass rush and pressure, and tied for fifth in sacks.

The Rams currently have 16 players on the Covid reserve list but the key players listed above are not on that list. The NFL rule makers have been reviewing protocols in relation to player availability but it seems that as long as the above listed key players are available and the Rams are otherwise able to field a competitive team, The rams should remain the favorites this week and on track for their tenth win.

