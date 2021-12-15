Aaron Donald wins eighth career NFC Defensive Player of the Week award

Tom Brady is a quarterback, offensive player, and athlete unlike any other in history. It is understandable then that Brady’s 32 career player of the week awards — spanning a career that is in its 22nd season — is the most of anybody all-time. Peyton Manning and Drew Brees are the only other players in league history with more than 19.

In fact, of the 13 players with at least 13 career player of the week awards, nine are quarterbacks and four are special teamers. The most by any defensive player in history is nine by legendary pass rusher Lawrence Taylor, accomplished over a career that spanned 13 seasons.

On Wednesday, Aaron Donald won his eighth career Defensive Player of the Week award. Donald’s career is currently in its eighth year, so who knows where his total eventually winds up prior to his retirement, a day that is hopefully many, many years in the future.

Because Aaron Donald is a defensive tackle, a pass rusher, and an athlete unlike any other in history.