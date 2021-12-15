Rams add 3 to Covid-19 reserve list, bringing total to 16

The total number of LA Rams on the Covid-19 reserve list has now increased to 16. The Rams added linebacker Justin Hollins to the list on Wednesday, as well as tight ends Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney. Hollins just returned from injured reserve on Monday against the Arizona Cardinals, and he played in 17 defensive snaps with two tackles.

Already on the Covid-19 reserve list, per the Rams team website:

Jalen Ramsey

Sebastian Joseph-Day

Rob Havenstein

Darrell Henderson

Brycen Hopkins

JuJu Hughes

A.J. Jackson

Jordan Fuller

Terrell Burgess

Odell Beckham Jr

Dont’e Deayon

Jonah Williams

Tyler Hall

Mundt is currently on injured reserve, so his status should not impact the Rams. LA activated Tyler Higbee off of Covid-19 reserve after he missed Monday’s game against Arizona while on the list. That leaves Higbee and Kendall Blanton as the only active tight ends on the roster.

The Rams remain thin at right tackle with Havenstein and Jackson on reserve; thin at cornerback with Jalen Ramsey, Dont’e Deayon, and Tyler Hall on reserve; and increasingly thin at linebacker with Hollins added to the list.

LA hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, a team with no players on the Covid-19 reserve list.