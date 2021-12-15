Head coach Sean McVay spoke with members of the media on Tuesday regarding the recent rise in COVID-19 cases at the Los Angeles Rams’ facilities. There wasn’t much good news as the Rams prepare for a critical game against division rival Seattle Seahawks. Here are a few takeaways from his press conference.

No injury updates following victory at Arizona

“Unfortunately I have not gotten with Reggie yet. We had to close the building down. This COVID thing is taking over all the things that we’re dealing with right know... I apologize for not having that. I will later on with you guys whenever we connect next.”

At the time of writing this article, there were no updates available in regards to any injuries following the game with the Cardinals.

LA prepares for battle against Seattle remotely, as 13 Rams are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list

“This has definitely been the most uniquely challenging situation we’ve dealt with with COVID over the last two years. No doubt about it. Specific to our team, the amount of people that are affected, both players and staff. Don’t want to get into too many specifics, but there’s going to be more people that are affected by this.”

McVay’s quote may have been prior to the latest release of names. The amount of Rams on the reserve/COVID-19 list continues to grow at an alarming rate, which now sits at 13 players.

Jalen Ramsey

Darrell Henderson

Rob Havenstein

Donte Deayon

Odell Beckham Jr.

Jordan Fuller

Terrell Burgess

Juju Hughes

Brycen Hopkins

Alaric Jackson

Sebastian Joseph-Day (on injured reserve while recovering from pectoral surgery)

Jonah Williams (practice squad)

Tyler Hall (practice squad)

LA will remain conducting business remotely through at least Wednesday.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was added to the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday as the NFL reported 28 more positive tests among players in the league's worst two-day outbreak since the pandemic started. https://t.co/XZ5zjEKs2d — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) December 15, 2021

McVay holds out hope for good news regarding COVID scare

“The good thing is all of those players are vaccinated. We saw there was a situation where you tested out two negatives before that 10 day period expired when you’re asymptomatic like what happened with (Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker) TJ Watt earlier in the year. Hopefully we have some similar situation to that.”

There was already one good piece of news released early Tuesday: Tyler Higbee was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, after having a false positive.

McVay waiting for his COVID-19 test results

“I haven’t. I have not gotten my results back yet. I feel great though.”

Again, at the time of writing this article, there has been no word on McVay’s test results. Hopefully there will be more clarity as Wednesday unfolds.