Rams News: How LA could clinch a playoff spot in Week 15

The Los Angeles Rams kept themselves in the competition for the NFC West title by defeating the Arizona Cardinals 30-23 on Monday Night Football. The Rams are now 9-4 and according to Rams Writer JB Long and NFL Scenarios here is one likely Week 15 scenario that would result in the Rams clinching a playoff spot.

Los Angeles could clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 if:

The Rams win and The New Orleans Saints lose / tie and the Minnesota Vikings lose / tie

There are a few other scenarios that would lead to the Rams clinching a berth in Week 15 but this seems to be the most likely.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

LA is 4.5-point favorites per Draft Kings and should come out with the win at SoFi. They are coming off of a big win against the Arizona Cardinals who were 3-point favorites in that NFC West matchup. The Rams are up against a hit of Covid related unavailabilities that could be challenging to overcome but that was also the case in Week 14 when they beat the league leading Cardinals.

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are 10-point favorites to win against the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs have won their last three in a row and are ranked first in total points scored with 31.5. The Saints have lost five in a row before beating the New York Jets in Week 14.

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

The Vikings are 3.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears. Minnesota has lost two of their last three and was the first team to lose to the Detroit Lions after the lions went 11 weeks winless. The Bears lost their last two in competitive games against the NFC best Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers.

Per @NFLScenarios, here are the @RamsNFL clinching possibilities for Week 15.



MIN is at CHI (Monday)

NO is at TB

PHI is home to WAS

ATL is at SF pic.twitter.com/aPNm97CUua — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) December 15, 2021

