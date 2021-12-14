Odell Beckham Jr tests positive for COVID-19, making him 6th Rams player added to reserve List

LA Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by ESPN’s Josina Anderson. Odell would be the sixth player added to the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Rams, joining Tyler Higbee, Jalen Ramsey, Rob Havenstein, Dont’e Deayon, and Darrell Henderson.

Update: The Rams have also designed Terrell Burgess, Brycen Hopkins, Juju Hughes, Alaric Jackson, Jonah Williams, and Sebastian Joseph-Day to the COVID/reserve list, while removing Tyler Higbee.

Designated to COVID/reserve today by the Rams:

- Odell Beckham Jr

- Terrell Burgess

- Brycen Hopkins

- Juju Hughes

- Alaric Jackson

- Sebastian Joseph-Day



Tight end Tyler Higbee was able to come out of this designation after further testing. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 14, 2021

I'm told #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID19, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 14, 2021

LA was heavily reliant on OBJ during the Rams’ 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. The team is already without Robert Woods, on IR with a torn ACL, and had to release DeSean Jackson earlier in the season due to being a poor fit. Rookies Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris were also placed on IR and are out for the remainder of the season.

Should Beckham be forced to miss Week 15’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, LA might need to turn to rookie seventh round pick Ben Skowronek as a main option alongside Cooper Kupp — a player who hopefully has been nowhere near any other Rams players recently. Of course, everyone was close to OBJ on Monday, so the situation will need to be monitored heavily and closely moving forward.

The Rams will be doing everything remotely and virtually for at least the next two days of practice.